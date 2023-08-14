EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s a Saturday afternoon at BK Slugger’s, a giant warehouse filled with baseball and softball players.

It’s Tonya Koch’s happy place. She’s giving pitching lesson to high school softball players.

It’s something she started doing at Illinois Central College when she was a freshman pitcher named Tonya Gilles.

“Parents and students would come up to me and ask if I gave private lessons. I said I never have but I can,” said Koch. “So I started working with kids privately.”

That was 45 years ago. And at age 63, she’s still helping young pitchers get better.

Sometimes Lorene Ramsey, the Hall of Fame coach from ICC who steered Koch down this path, stops by.

“I don’t think 45 years is going to be enough for Tonya,” Ramsey said. “I think 55 years she’ll still be doing this.”

Koch starred at Peoria’s Bergen High School and then was recruited by Ramsey to play at ICC. after two standout seasons with the Cougars, Koch moved on to Illinois State University where she played for legendary coaches Margie Wright and Melinda Fisher.

“I feel like I’m giving back to the sport of softball and all the coaches that invested so much time in me,” Koch said., “I was very lucky because I was taught by the legends in the sport and I want to pass that knowledge on.”

Koch estimates over 500 of her students have scored college softball scholarships. Some are now pitching coaches.

“(People) are really surprised she’s still a coach for me. It’s crazy to tell people she’s my pitching coach,” said East Peoria’s Mersadees Sassman, who’s starting her junior year of high school this week. “She’s a legend. I love that.”

Koch was an extra in the movie ‘A League of Their Own’ in 1992. She drove to Evansville, Indiana when she heard the movie’s producers were looking for young women who could play softball.

Koch says she’s never advertised her services. She gets clients by word of mouth.

She says her favorite student was her daughter Nicole, who started pitching when she was six. Nicole Koch eventually pitched at Morton High School and then Milliken University.

“I’ve never had a bad lesson in 45 years. My students have been so attentive, they’ve asked questions,” Koch said. “I will keep doing it until I am physically unable. It feeds my soul.”