WILMETTE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Hinsdale’s Mac McClear held on to the lead and won the 91st Illinois State Amateur golf championship by three shots at Westmoreland Country Club on Thursday.

McClear, who will enter his senior year at the University of Iowa next month, shot 68-77 on the final day to beat Morton’s Tommy Kuhl. McClear (-5) and Kuhl (-2) were the only two players in the field who finished under par for the championship.

Kuhl shot a 68 in the morning round on Thursday and pulled into a tie for the lead with nine holes to play. But McClear carded birdies at 11, 14 and 15 take control of the tournament down the stretch.

Kuhl, a University of Illinois senior, followed his 68 with a 75 on his second 18-hole round Thursday. Bloomington’s Parker Wisdom, an Illinois State senior from Bloomington, had a pair of 73’s and finished even for the tournament to earn a third-place tie with four other players.