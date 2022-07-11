PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Some of the country’s top junior players will be in central Illinois for this week’s American Junior Golf Association tournament starting Tuesday at Pekin Country Club.

In fact, 78 players from around the world will play in the 54-hole Renewal by Anderson Junior Open hosted by Pekin PGA Tour player D.A. Points.

“This tournament draws in the best of the best, from all over the world,” said tournament director Adam Young. “We have five countries represented this week. That’s what we area all about at the AJGA. Giving juniors the opportunity to compete on an international scale, get in front of college coaches, and advance to that next level.”

Among the local players is senior-to-be Weston Walker. He has been slowed by a wrist injury over the past year but is coming off a win in a Mid-American Junior Golf Tour event outside Chicago last week.

“I shot 64-68, played with some good friends in that tournament,” Walker said of the 36-hole event. “The last day it went wire to wire, I won by two. I have some momentum coming into this tournament. I finished really good the first couple of tournaments (this year), I shot three rounds under par. To get that win was great.”

Walker just committed to play at Indiana Wesleyan. He said he chose IWU over Bradley.

Roanoke’s DJ Normal and Pekin’s Carter Stephenson are also in the boys field. Pontiac’s Dani Grace Schrock and Peoria’s Ella Coulter are in the girls field.

“It plays a longer distance than some summer tournaments so that’s definitely good practice for college,” said Schrock, who’ll be a freshman at Illinois State next month. “Then the greens, with the different slopes and everything, will definitely help me get my game ready for college. You get different exposure from players all over the world, you kind of see where you fare with them.”

The sixth annual tournament runs through Thursday.