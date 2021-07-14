Local Players Stay in Contention at AJGA Points Open in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WZZ) — Callen Haskins shot a 3-under 69 to take a two-shot lead after two rounds of the American Junior Golf Association D.A. Points Open at pekin Country Club on Wednesday.

Haskins, from Warsaw, Indiana, is at 8-under for the three-day tournament with the final round Thursday.

Peoria’s Weston Walker shot a 71 to move to 1-under for the tourney. He is tied for eighth, seven shots behind the leader.

Bloomington’s TJ Barger posted a 73 and is 2-over for the tournament. Pekin High School junior Carter Stevenson shot a 76, he sits at 4-over.

Mattison Frick of Peoria, Arizona leads the girls division after firing a 72 on Wednesday. She’s 2-under for the tournament and has a two-stroke with 18 holes to play Thursday.

Pontiac’s Dan Grace Schrock had three birdies on the way to shooting a 72. She is five shots off the lead, 3-over for the tournament.

