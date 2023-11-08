PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The first day of the 2023 fall signing period was a big one in central Illinois with high-profile athletes signing their National Letters of Intent.

At Peoria High School, all-state basketball star Aaliyah Guyton signed with Iowa.

At Metamora, Cooper Koch signed with Iowa basketball and teammate Tyler Mason with Winona State. Redbird volleyball standouts Bella Gregory (Illinois Central College) and Izzy VandeSchraaf (Asbury University) made their college committments.

At Normal Community, state track champ Ali Ince signed with Oregon, Jaheem Webber with Wright State basketball, Ethan Eberle with Louisville baseball, Olivia Price with Grand Canyon University volleyball, and Olivia Corson with McKendree University basketball.

At Peoria Notre Dame, Eoin Dillon signed with Belmont basketball and Mya Wardle with Eastern Kentucky basketball.

At Dunlap, nine student-athletes were part of a signing ceremony. Julia Sollberger (Northern Illinois basketball), Ally Unruh (Valparaiso swimming), Charlie Serrahn (Illinois-Springfield cross country), Evie Saver (Lewis University lacrosse), Sophie Muir (Illinois College tennis), Brooklyn Millholin (Monmouth College softball), Justice Krus (St. Ambrose softball), Abbie Gleason (Illinois-Springfield soccer), Shelby Covey (Monmouth College softball), and Kennedy Cleeton (Illinois Community College softball) made their college commitments official.

At University High School, seven student-athletes were part of a signing ceremony: Rachel Ogunleye (Vanderbilt volleyball), Charlie Vercruysse (Notre Dame baseball) Kyndal Shively (Valparaiso softball), Devan Tupper (Eastern Illinois baseball), Cameron Clifton (Illinois Central College baseball), Payton McClellan (University of Health Science and Pharmacy softball), and Ben Carnahan (John Wood Community College baseball) made their committments.

At Illini Bluffs, six student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent: Hank Alvey (LeHigh basketball), Josh Vaughn (Bradley baseball), Lily Luczkowiak (Illinois Central College basketball), Annabelle Fortin (Heartland Community College softball), Brooke Buchen (Spoon River College volleyball) and Reese Cruit (Illinois Central College volleyball) all signed.