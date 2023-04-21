PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Notre Dame scored goals in each half and shut out Richwoods, 2-0, in a key girls soccer game in the Big 12 Conference.

The Irish hand the Knights their first loss in the league and now control the conference race with a 6-0 Big 12 record.

Washington won a pair of games in the opening night of its annual softball tournament.

The Panthers beat West Aurora, 2-1, and Geneseo, 5-3. Pontiac beat Barrington and Kaneland in the tournament which continues on Saturday.

Metamora beat Tremont, 1-0, in softball. East Peoria, Eureka, and Brimfield-Elmwood won in baseball; Princeville split a doubleheader with Stark County.

Dunlap and Metamora hosted track meets on Friday night.

Enjoy the highlights.