PEORIA, ILL. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley’s non-conference schedule is out.

The Braves will play six non-conference games at home, six on the road. Among the opponents are UAB, Utah State, Cal and Duquesne.

High school football teams are now just a week away from kicking off their seasons. The first Friday night of games is Aug. 25.

Canton is young but feels good about its offense after spending most of the offseason installing plays for the benefit of younger players. Notre Dame, on the other hand, brings back 12 total starters from a year ago and looks to rebound after a 3-6 season.

Normal West won the Raider Cup, a high school golf meet featuring two-man competition. The Dunlap duo of Nolan Eccles and Luke Johnson fired a 71 to win the pairs competition by a stroke.

Enjoy the highlights