PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Chris Rotondo hit a pair of two-run homers to lead the Peoria Chiefs past Quad Cities, 6-2, at Dozer Park on Thursday.

The Chiefs have won five in a row.

University of Iowa basketball recruit Cooper Koch has enrolled at Metamora High School where he will play his senior year of hoops. He played his first three years at Peoria Notre Dame.

And college football fall practice started at Illinois and Illinois State on Thursday.