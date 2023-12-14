PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Rivermen sent a record crowd home happy on Thursday.

The Rivermen got first period goals from Alec Hagaman and JM Piotrowski and beat Quad City, 2-0, in front of 8,701 fans, a record for the franchise in the SPHL era. Most of the fans were school-age students and their teachers as part of the team’s Education Day game at 10:30 a.m.

Students from over 90 schools made up the youthful fan base which saw goalie Nick Latinovich turn away 18 shots and notch his first shutout with the Rivermen. Peoria killed off six Quad City power plays.

In girls basketball, Notre Dame, Normal Community, Peoria High, Richwoods, Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Eureka and Peoria Heights were among the winners. Washington St. Patrick, Havana and Dunlap won 8thgrade IESA state basketball titles Thursday.