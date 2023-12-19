PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior guard Tyler mason scored 41 points to lead visiting Metamora past Limestone, 96-44, on Tuesday night.

Other boys basketball winners included Manual, Morton, Washington, Pekin, El Paso-Gridley, Prairie Central, Brimfield and Elmwood. Girls basketball winners Tuesday included Normal Community, Notre Dame, Washington, Morton, Canton, Eureka and Peoria Heights.

Illinois high schools voted down a “district football” proposal for the second time in four years. The proposal would have put at end to conferences in Illinois and replaced them with eight districts statewide per enrollment class.

The Illinois High School Association would have been charged with scheduling games in the district model, which was voted down by members schools, 379-272 (with 76 schools abstaining to vote).

