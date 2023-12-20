PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A pair of area defensive standouts signed their National Letters of Intent to play football on Wednesday.

Peoria High senior linebacker Gary Rutherford signed with Montana and Normal Community senior defensive lineman Dexter Niekamp signed with Illinois State.

Former ISU football star Boomer Grigsby and former ISU sports information director Tom Lamonica were selected for the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame. The 2023 MVC Hall of Fame class will be formally inducted in a ceremony in March in St. Louis.

Girls basketball winners on Wednesday included Peoria High, Metamora, Dee-Mack, Eureka and Brimfield.