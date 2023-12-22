PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Lexi Baer scored 17 points and Kaitlin Cassidy added 16 as host Notre Dame beat defending class 4A state champ O’Fallon, 68-64, in overtime in girls basketball Friday.

It was a good night for the Notre Dame boys basketball team as well. Senior Eoin Dillon scored 28 points to lead the Irish to a 66-42 over host Peoria Christian.

Other boys basketball winners included East Peoria, Fieldcrest, Tri-Valley, Dee-Mack, U-High, Quest Academy and Heyworth.

In girls basketball, Canton beat Metamora, 55-48, to win the Ottawa Christmas Tournament on Friday. Eureka beat Brimfield, 52-47, to win the Hey-Hi Holiday Tournament.