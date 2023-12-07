PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois State is getting ready to return to Horton.

For the second year in a row, ISU will play a men’s basketball game at Horton Field House. The Redbirds beat SIU-Edwardsville last December in their first game at Horton in 34 years.

The game was such a hit, Ryan Pedon’s team will play another game at Horton, the team’s home from 1963-1988, on Saturday when the Redbirds host Norfolk State.

IVC and Stark County were among the boys basketball winners Thursday. Normal Community, Peoria High, Richwoods, Dee-Mack, Brimfield, Illini Bluffs, Elmwood, Havana and LeRoy were among the girls basketball winners.

Enjoy the highlights.