PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A pair Manual High School grads are proud they wrapped up another free basketball camp for Peoria’s inner city youth.

Brothers David and Derrick Booth finished off the free, three-day Booth Basketball Academy at RiverPlex on Thursday. They say 85 youngsters enjoyed instruction from the former Rams standouts free of charge.

Also, Bloomington’s TJ Barger hopes to continue his hot streak on the golf course as he heads to Cherry Hills Country Club in Illinois to play in the U.S. Amateur Championships in two weeks.