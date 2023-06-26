PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Professional golf is coming to central Illinois this week.

The All Pro Tour, a circuit for players trying to advance to the PGA Tour, will be a 72-hole championship at Metamora Fields. The Children’s Hospital of Illinois Championship will run Wednesday through Saturday.

“It’s huge. Just to bring notoriety to the area,” said Peoria High grad Shaun Livingston, who was at the celebrity Pro-Am on Monday. “Having some pro golfers come back, some celebrities come back. And just you know support the cause. OSF is just such a great anchor to this community, all the work that they do and it’s just good to be a part of that.”

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS NFL announcer Tony Romo is in the field and is expected to play in Tuesday’s Pro-Am.

Meanwhile, former Washington High School basketball star Alec Peters has returned to his alma mater for his annual youth basketball camp this week. The three-day camp concludes Wednesday.

Peters just finished up his fifth professional season in Europe, playing last season for EuroLeague runner-up Olympiacos.