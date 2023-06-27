PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pontiac’s Ali Schrock shot a 71 and finished with a State Farm Youth Classic scoring record 2141 (-1) to win the top women’s division at the annual golf tournament at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.

Schrock is a senior at Illinois State. Her sister Dani Grace, a sophomore at ISU, shot a 73 and finished runner-up, even strokes back.

The All Pro Tour plays its first ever event at Metamora Fields this week. Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo is in the field for the 72-hole Children’s Hospital of Illinois Championship, which begins Wednesday.