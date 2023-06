PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Hayden wood of Edmond, Oklahoma shot a 7-under 64 to grab a one-shot lead at the Children’s Hospital of Illinois Championship at Metamora Fields on Wednesday.

The first round of the All Pro Tour stop in Metamora was suspended by darkness and will be completed Thursday morning.

Elsewhere, the Notre Dame girls basketball team finished the ICC summer league with a perfect 8-0 record after a 65-42 win over Dunlap.

Enjoy the highlights.