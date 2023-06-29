PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Hayden Wood fired his second consecutive 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Children’s Hospital of Illinois Championship at Metamora Fields golf Course on Thursday.

The second round of the All Pro Tour stop was suspended by darkness so it will have to be completed Friday morning before the third round begins. Wood, from Edmond, Ok., has a one stroke lead over Tulsa’s Charlie Saxon.

The projected cut line is one-under-par. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is in the 156-player field but is 3-over par after shooting 72-73 in his two rounds.

Elsewhere, the Peoria Chiefs split a doubleheader with Cedar Rapids in the Midwest League on Thursday. The Chiefs won the nightcap, 32, after the Kernels took the opener, 7-6.

Enjoy the highlights.