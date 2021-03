PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Freshman Hannah Alvey had 23 kills to lead fifth-ranked Illinois Central College to a five-set volleyball win over No. 1 Parkland at Ramsey Gymnasium on Thursday.

The win marked ICC’s first win over Parkland since 2014.

Elsewhere, the Big 12 Conference tournament started in boys basketball. Enjoy the highlights.