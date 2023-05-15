PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Peoria High School product LaCale London is getting another crack at the NFL.

Fresh off his first season in the XFL, London signed with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday. London, a 6-5, 315-pound defensive lineman, had 33 tackles and three sacks for the St. Louis Battlehawks this spring.

London was signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois University three years ago and was with the Bears from 2020-2022.

High school baseball winners Monday included Washington, Dunlap, East Peoria, Farmington, Princeville and Roanoke-Benson. The Washington boys and Bloomington-Normal girls won lacrosse matches.

Dunlap won the Mid-Illini Conference boys tennis title.

Enjoy the highlights.