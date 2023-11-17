PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — After a slow first half, Illinois outscored Valparaiso, 49-19, in the second half to beat the Beacons, 87-64, at State Farm Center on Friday.

In high school girls basketball, Washington, Normal Community, Normal West, Eureka and Olympia were among the winners Friday.

Normal Community (class 7A) and Washington (class 6A) will play in state semifinal football games on Saturday. The Ironmen play at Downers Grove North, the Panthers host East St. Louis.

Enjoy the highlights.