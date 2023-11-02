PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — U-High got first half goals from Cooper Stengel and Owen Pacetti and beat Columbia, 2-0, in a class 1A state soccer semifinal at Hoffman Estates High School on Thursday.

The win sends the Pioneers to the state title game on Saturday. U-High will face North Shore Country Day for the 1A championship after NSCD beat Peoria Christian 2-0 in the other state semifinal.

Peoria Christian plays Columbia for third place on Friday.

Defending class 2A champ Peoria Notre Dame plays St. Laurence in the state semifinals Friday afternoon. The Irish are two wins away from winning consecutive state titles for the first time in school history.

Normal West, Morton and Hartsburg-Emden play in volleyball super-sectional matches Friday night. Each is a win away from state.

The state cross country meet is Saturday at Peoria’s Detweiller Park. The races begin at 9 a.m.