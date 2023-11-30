PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Lathan Sommerville scored 28 points to lead Richwoods past visiting Normal West, 58-47, in a Big 12 basketball game on Thursday.
Pekin and Prairie Central also won boys basketball games Thursday. Peoria High, Washington, Eureka, Illini Bluffs, Central Catholic were among the girls basketball winners.
Richwoods graduate Rick Tellander, a former Sports Illustrated writer, came to Peoria with his new book, “Sweet Dreams.” The book is a collection of poems written to help comfort ailing children.