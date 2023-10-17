PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Host U-High got second-half goals from Noah Molitor and Brady Plattner to beat Fisher 3-1 in a class 1A soccer regional championship game on Tuesday.

Dunlap, Morton and Washington won class 2A soccer regional semifinal matches while Normal Community won a 3A regional semifinal.

Metamora, Normal West and U-High clinched volleyball conference titles with wins. Metamora won the Mid-Illini title with a 13-1 conference mark while West (10-0 in Big 12) and U-High (10-0 in Central State 8) finished undefeated conference seasons.

Enjoy the highlights.