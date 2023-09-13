PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Another week, another huge high school football game in the Big 12.

This week undefeated Normal Community hosts Peoria High (2-1) in a game with Big 12 Conference title implications. After starting the season with a loss to Rochester, the Lions head into the showdown coming off back-to-back wins while the Ironmen are coming off a 43-0 shutout of crosstown rival Normal West.

In volleyball, Limestone stayed undefeated in Mid-Illini Conference play with a 25-23, 26-24 win at Morton. Illinois Central College, No. 16 in the junior college rankings, defeated visiting Carl Sandburg, 22-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-10.

Enjoy the video.