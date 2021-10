PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois football picks up it’s second win of the season with a 24-14 victory over Charlotte thanks to a career day from running back Chase Brown.

Illinois State football lost at home to Missouri State 41-20 to fall to 2-3 on the season.

Meanwhile, Illinois Wesleyan and Eureka College were each winners at home in college football.

In high school volleyball, IVC won the Pekin Invitational, beating the host Dragons in the championship match.