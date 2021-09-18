Local Sports Roundup for Sept. 18, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Two Big Twelve high school football games took center stage Saturday at Richwoods High School. In an instant classic, Normal Community beats Notre Dame 29-22 to improve to 4-0 on the season. In the first game of the day, Danville knocks off Richwoods in a high-scoring contest 52-35.

Elsewhere in high school sports, Morton picks up an impressive 2-1 victory at Normal Community, the Pekin boys golf team finishes second at it’s 27-team Dragon Classic, while the 40th edition of the Richard Spring Cross Country Invitational converges on Peoria’s historic Detweiller Park.

In college football, Illinois State goes on the road and beats rival Eastern Illinois 31-24 in the Mid-American Classic. With the victory, head coach Brock Spack becomes the Redbirds all-time wins leader with his 87th of his career.

Enjoy the highlights!