METAMORA, Ill. — What a last 72 hours for Joe Terry.

The Metamora-based physical therapist and strength coach was keeping his gym open with strict cleaning methods, keeping fewer than ten people in his gym and taking the temperature of anyone who came into the building.

That was Friday.

“We had a bunch of protocols in place. We were trying to make sure everyone was as reduced to the risk as possible,” Terry said. “But there’s no way to eliminate the risk of exposure (to COVID-19).”

On Saturday, he closed his ‘Human Performance Lab’ due to the statewide shelter in place rules. Then he began sending e-mail workouts to his clients.

“I have athletes who’s competitions were cancelled or postponed in high school season and college seasons. I have professional athletes that are waiting for their competition to come (start),” said Terry. “And I’ve got a guy that made it to the U.S. Olympic Trails for wrestling and he isn’t sure what will happen this year.”

Terry is not alone. Gyms across the state are closed but he says staying active is key to helping your body gight potential infections.

He says you can work out at home with or without equipment.

“To warm-up, you can skip in place for 215-20 seconds, do some high knees, butt-kickers to get your heart rate up and break a sweat,” Terry said of a possible at-home workout. “Lunges or revere lunges, push-ups, prone skeletal retractions. work on your upper back as well. You get into condition by climbing stairs or march in place.”

Sunday was Joe Terry’s birthday. He wanted to relax butt he couldn’t help but think about people around the state who are now working and schooling from home.

He thinks that can be dangerous for your health, if you don’t seek out some sort of activity.

“At home, not moving around can decrease your immune system,” Terry said. “By being active and maintaining strength, you’re immune system stays boosted.”