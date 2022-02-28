NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — This could be the final week Dick Luedke is the radio voice of the Illinois State Redbirds.

Luedke, who has been called ISU football and basketball games since 1981, is retiring at the end of this college basketball season.

“Now that I’m where I am at, it’s surreal,” Luedke said about his retirement prior to ISU’s home finale Saturday.

Luedke announced his retirement earlier this month. He’s called 36 seasons of ISU basketball and 34 of ISU football, missing a few seasons when he moved from a full-time radio position at WJBC to State Farm Insurance where he served as a company spokesperson.

“It’s hard to believe, first of all, the attention I’m getting. And secondly, that it is (almost) over, said Luedke. “But I don’t question the decision. It is the right decision.”

Luedke says he is retiring to spend more time with his family. He’s looking forward to watching his grandchildren play sports instead of reporting on athletics.

“I’ve loved covering college athletics. I dreamed, when I was a kid, of being the play-by-play voice of a Division I school,” said Luedke. “My dream came true and I just love it.”

Illinois State plays Indiana State in the first round of the MVC Tournament in St. Louis Thursday. If the Redbirds win, they’d play top-seeded Northern Iowa on Friday in the tournament quarterfinals.

Luedke may have had a much shorter career with WJBC and the Redbirds had a different job opportunity panned out.

“I did apply for the job with the Minnesota Timberwolves, when they came into existence (in 1989) because I grew up there in Minneapolis-St. Paul. But I didn’t get that job,” Luedke admitted. “And now that I look back on all that, I’m glad I didn’t. Because I just love this community so much and Illinois State University. I can’t imagine working in the NBA, even back in my home of Minneapolis-St. Paul, could have been as beautiful as this has been.”