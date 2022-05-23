METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Seniors Kayla Pacha and Hannah Tellor are in their final days as Metamora teammates.

That’s saying a lot because they’ve been playing on the same teams since basketball. In third grade.

“I knew (Hannah) before (that team). We went to school together for a couple years,” said Pacha. “We both tried out for travel (basketball) and were the only third graders on the team. Ever since then we’ve been together. Every sport we played together. We even ran track a year together. We’ve been inseparable since then.”

Pacha and Tellor have been been basketball, volleyball and softball teammates for nine years. They’ve played together on school teams, on summer teams, and on travel teams.

Pacha, the starting leftfielder, and Tellor, the starting second baseman, have had big years in helping Metamora earn a Mid-Illini Conference softball title this spring. They were starters on Metamora’s Elite 8 volleyball team last fall.

“I’ve been super grateful to have a good friend to play all sports with,” Tellor said. “It makes it easier when you have someone you can trust and rely on. I think it’s made my sports career more enjoyable.”

The Redbirds open play at the Geneseo regional on Tuesday. And as they start their final postseason together, the longtime friends realize their days as teammates are about to end.

In a big way.

Both will play junior college volleyball next season for rival schools. Tellor for Illinois Central College in East Peoria, Pacha for Parkland College in Champaign.

“It’s going to be different, for sure. We’ve played together so long,” Tellor said. “It will be fun to have a friend you’re playing against. Looking forward to that.”

They admit that first match-up between Region 24 rivals may be strange.

“I’ll be a little nervous but it’s neat. I’ve always played with her and it’ll be different being against her,” Pacha said. “But it’ll be fun playing against her.”

That won’t come until the fall. Right now they’re trying to extend the Metamora’s softball season.

And enjoy their final days as teammates.