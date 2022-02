Here’s how to make Kurt Pegler’s Stuffed Green Pepper Soup:

ONE POUND OF GROUND BEEF WITH A SMALL ONION… BROWNED AND DRAIN THE GREASE.

ADD: ONE 28 OUNCE CAN OF DICED TOMATOES…. ONE 28 OUNCE CAN OF TOMATO SAUCE… TWO DICED GREEN PEPPERS… TWO BOUILLON CUBES.. A QUARTER-CUP OF BROWN SUGAR… TWO CUPS OF WATER WITH TWO CUPS OF CONVERTED RICE.

COOK 25 MINUTES UNTIL THE THE GREEN PEPPERS GET TENDER… BETTER THE DAY AFTER YOU MAKE IT.. ENJOY THE GAME AND ENJOY THIS SOUP