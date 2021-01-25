Loyola Rallies Past Bradley, 65-58

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley led for 35 minutes of its game with Loyola Monday night.

But the Ramblers grabbed the lead in the five minutes and rallied to a 65-58 win at Carver Arena, sending the Braves to a third consecutive loss. Marquis Kennedy scored 18 points off the bench to lead Loyola (13-3, 8-1 in MVC) to the weekend sweep in a key Missouri Valley Conference series.

The Braves (9-7, 3-4 in MVC) led by four at halftime and by ten early in the second half. But senior Elijah Childs, who scored all 12 of his points in the first half, was played with four fouls after halftime and was limited to only seven minutes in the second half.

Terry Nolan lead the Braves with 17. Bradley, which played without injured center Ari Boya (foot) and top sixth man Ja’Shon Henry (concussion), plays at Valparaiso on Thursday.