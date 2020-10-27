Lyndsey Wolters Overcomes Asthma, Stress Fracture to Lead U-High Runners

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The fact U-High’s Linsdey Wolters has advanced to sectionals as one of the top runners in the state is somewhat remarkable when you consider she has a stress fracture in her foot.

It’s an injury that prompted surgery when she was a sophomore and forced her to miss her 2019 track season.

“I can try and get through the rest of this season with it, wear a boot when I’m not running,” the senior said. “I had a stress fracture two years ago and its starting to come back in the same spot.”

But dealing with a stress fracture isn’t the only thing that Wolters has to prepare for on race day. She’s had what she calls “severe asthma” since sixth grade.

Her mom waits for her at every finish line with her inhaler.

“I use certain breathing techniques when I run so it’s not as bad but it’s definitely a struggle,” Wolters said. “I love the sport to push through it. It’s hard running knowing at the end I could pass out or have an asthma attack. But I love the sport so much I’m willing to risk it.”

Wolters, who won races at Peoria’s Detweiller Park and Metamora’s Black Partridge Park this fall, says she can’t imagine her life without running. Even with asthma and a stress fracture, she wouldn’t stop competing and having a ball at U-High.

“I’ve loved it. I loved every single second of it,” Wolters added. “I’m so grateful and thankful to have my team with me, to have these four years have been the best four years of my life. This makes me super happy. I don’t know what else would fill it’s place.”

She finished fourth at the Stanford regional and will lead U-High into Saturday’s class 1A sectional championship at Elmwood Saturday. Wolters hopes her lungs and legs have at least one more good run left in them.