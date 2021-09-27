Mackey Continues NCHS Legacy Of Successful Quarterbacks

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — After missing most of the spring football season due to an injury, Normal Community quarterback Chase Mackey is making up for lost time. The senior signal caller leads an Iron offense that’s averaging 45 points per game and is out to a perfect 5-0 record.

“Our wide receivers, running backs and offensive line, everybody has just played excellent. It’s really made my job easier,” Mackey said. “Not being able to have a season last year with my injury and coming out and having the production that I’ve had, I really think that I have proven my worth.”

Normal Community is in a golden age at the quarterback position. And Chase Mackey is just the latest to be a star under center for the Iron.

“He’s gotten to follow some really good quarterbacks that have had that same mindset. Aiden Oliver, Grant Price, Daylen Boddie, all sorts of different guys have been able to do that here,” Normal Community football coach Jason Drengwitz said. “So I think he’s followed their lead but you gotta have a guy with that swagger and that belief in himself, and I don’t know if you can play quarterback without believing that. So he definetly has that mindset which is really good.”

“Most of the guys that I watched from Josh Kirshenbaum to Aiden Oliver, I was a ball boy so seeing all of them and now being where they were, it’s pretty cool,” Mackey said.

Normal Community has already more than doubled it’s win total from the spring season. Mackey says the bounce back season has the program fired up about a potential postseason run.

“We just have super high expectations but we know winning the Big 12 would help with playoff seeding and all that,” Mackey said. “So just taking care of the rest of the regular season and carrying that on into the playoffs.”