Madison Tattini Making Most of Summer Down Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Madison Tattini was on the cusp of an All-American tennis season at the University of Utah before the COVID shutdown.

She’s fought a sore elbow since her senior year at Central Catholic and the sports shutdown opened an opportunity to have surgery in May.

“I really do think this is a blessing in disguise, because I’ve had this injury for so long,” said Tattini. “Just before quarantine started, I met with the doctor and he was like there are only two options: surgery or keep doing what you are doing. And I was like, I can’t keep doing what I’m doing anymore.”

After six weeks of rehab, the junior began hitting tennis balls July 1st. But she isn’t just working on her tennis game.

She is tutoring two 13-year-old girls and teaching them how to play tennis this summer. She says it’s hard to believe that she’s a role model for the next generation of players.

“It’s awesome because I can see it in the little girls eyes when I talk to them or give them advice, as compared when their parents talk to them,” Tattini said. “I can show the girl that I was once in their shoes but now look where I’m at. It’s a possibility, you just have to figure out how to work through certain things.”

While Tattini is working through her injury and teaching, she has high hopes for a big junior year at Utah. She has dreams of competing in the NCAA Tournament.

“I don’t think I could have had a better time to get my surgery done because it’s July and I’m already back out on court. I’ll be good to start training by August,” Tattini said. “It’s going to be scary because messing with the elbow of a tennis player isn’t something you want to do, it’s going to take a while but I am excited to get there.”