ST. LOUIS (WMBD) – Malevy Leons sank both ends of a one-and-one with six seconds left to edge Indiana State 71-70 in the Missouri Valley Conference semifinals.

A Duke Deen three as the shot clock expired rattled off the rim. Leons grabbed the rebound and was fouled.

Leons, a 78% free throw shooter, sank both. Six of his eight points came at the free throw line.

Bradley had led by 11 in the second half before a furious comeback from the Sycamores. Indiana State took the lead off a three with 34 seconds left before Leons was fouled.

This story will be updated.