Mangieri Family Trying to Share in Son’s Success at Northwestern

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s part funny, part frustrating.

Peoria’s Pete and Theresa Mangieri have raised four sons who earned college athletic scholarships. PJ played football at Nebraska, Nick played football at Indiana, Luke played baseball at Bradley and Charlie is a junior on the Northwestern football team.

“We saw them after every game and we’d go out after dinner,” Theresa Mangieri said of her first three boys. “Now nothing! After the (Northwestern football) games, we drive home.”

COVID-19 restrictions have kept the Mangieri’s away from youngest son Charlie during this football season. They can’t tailgate before games and after games have had limited contact with their son, who plays tight end.

He wasn’t home for Thanksgiving and likely won’t be home for Christmas. The Mangieri’s say they won’t be able to touch or hug their son until the season is over.

“We’re a close family. When the kids come home, you give them a hug, let them know how much you appreciate seeing them,” Pete Mangieri said. “Right now, I’m sure he’s missing that. It’s killing us.”

Northwestern football players are all taking classes remotely and they are secluded from other NU students. The team meets and practices together, then the players return to their apartments and residence halls.

There isn’t much much interaction with others not associated with the team. It’s a game plan that has worked to keep the Wildcats healthy in the year of COVID-19 which saw the Big Ten initially cancel the season in August then reconsider and start in October.

Northwestern is 5-1 and has won the Big Ten West. The Wildcats have earned a spot in the Big Ten Championship game.

“I have to say it’s easier that they’re winning,” Theresa Mangieri said. “If this was last year when they weren’t winning, this would have been tough on us. And it really would have been tough on (Charlie).”

Northwestern is ranked 14th in the nation as it prepares for Saturday’s game against rival Illinois in Evanston. Charlie Mangieri is allowed four tickets to give to family for home games and some Big Ten schools, like Michigan, Michigan State and Minnesota, aren’t allowing any fans into games.

The former Dunlap High School star caught his first career touchdown pass against Wisconsin last month. Pete recently had back surgery so he hasn’t been leaving Peoria to watch the games but Theresa and son Luke were in the stands to see that milestone catch.

Even though he’s had limited postgame interaction with his family, Charlie Mangieri felt he had to share that accomplishment with them.

“Before the game he said, I can’t see you after the game,” Theresa Mangieri said. “But that time he said I can. I think he thought he needed to see us. So we saw him for a couple of minutes.”