PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — One area football coach helping another.

When Manual needed helmets during the nationwide equipment shortage due to post-pandemic supply chain issues two yeas ago, Elmwood’s Todd Hollis came to the rescue.

His Elmwood-Brimfield team had a helmet surplus after a fundraiser. so he lent Manual’s Dennis Bailey some helmets last year.

Bailey’s program grew this year and he still needed those helmets. So he asked to keep them and offered up new guardian caps for Hollis.

The Trojans coach accepted the offered of 50 new guardian caps, which are pads that go over practice helmets.

The programs helping each other out.