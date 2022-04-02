PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Manual High School girls basketball team took a leap of faith and felt good about it at the end.

The Rams players helped raised $1,000 and donated it to the Susan B. Komen Foundation in the fight against breast cancer. The team presented the check Friday.

“It makes me feel good because Manual is always under the radar, our girls team is under the radar,” said Rams girls basketball coach Hollie Nelson. “This is one thing we do every year is give back to the community. I teach them they always have to give back.”

This is the seventh year Manual has been part of a “pink game” as a Komen fundraiser. But it’s the first season the Rams didn’t partner with another school in raising funds.

This year, the Rams raised the money independently.

“I felt like as a team, we thought we are independent and can do this. We took that to heart because we came together,” said senior Alexis Smith. “And it has been hard due to COVID.”

The team held a silent auction for basketball shoes and raffled off items during its pink night game in February.

“We had the chance to do this all by ourselves,” senior Maryonna Williams said. “And it was really good!”

The Rams are hoping this will be the first of many years the team is able to have its own fundraiser.

“We are actually a family. Everyone cares, everyone is supportive of everyone else,” said senior Keyanna Crowder. “We are very strong.”