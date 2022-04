PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A big day of college signing commitments in central Illinois Friday.

At Peoria High, three seniors make their college commitments, all to play football. Jaylen Robinson with Quincy University, plus Correyon Netters and Tim Petty sign with Millikin.

At Manual, six seniors make their college commitments, with five moving on to play football and one with track and field: Shakeel Thomas, Tristen White, Jerome Cranford, Isaiah Wright, Devon Owens and Tramere Cornelius.