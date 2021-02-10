Manual, Richwoods Win Big 12 Thrillers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Manual and Richwoods warmed up a cold winter night with home wins in Big 12 Conference play on Wednesday.

Manual’s Devonte Burse hit a three-pointer with :03 remaining to push the rams past Normal Community, 47-44. It was the only hoop of the game for Burse.

Normal Community’s Zach Cleveland scored 19 to lead all scorers.

Junior Jamauri Winfrey scored 30 points to lead the Knights past Normal West, 82-77, in overtime. Corey Walker scored 29 for Normal West.

Enjoy the highlights.