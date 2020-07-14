Masks at Basketball Practice the New High School Norm

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s the new norm.

New Illinois High School Association guidelines mandate high school athletes wear masks for indoor practices. Coaches wear them, too.

So nobody did a double-take when players around the state were wearing masks for basketball practices Monday.

“It’s not, obviously, the most ideal situation,” Metamora junior Luke DeFrance said. “But it’s just nice being in a gym with all the guys and just have fun again.”

Last Tuesday, Metamora started a summer league for high school boys and girls basketball teams. But when the IHSA updated its summer workout guidelines Thursday, scrimmages were outlawed.

And masks were mandated.

“We have to come together and get over this,” said Metamora senior Luke McAllister. “This is probably the best opportunity we ave to play basketball in a gym.

So area volleyball and basketball teams opted to suspend practices rather than have players wear masks.