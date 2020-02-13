Mason McCoy Confidently Heads to Orioles Spring Training

WASHINGTON, Ill. — Mason McCoy might be knocking on the door to achieving the life long dream of making the big leagues.

The Baltimore Orioles are giving him a long look this spring. It’s just as he’d hoped when he was in grade school and set a goal of making the big leagues.

“I wrote a paper in third grade about what I wanted to do when I grew up. I got slammed,” Mason said. “I was told to pick something more specific, something more reasonable.”

The Washington High School grad is headed in the right direction. He’s on the Orioles’ big league spring training roster after spending the winter at home getting ready for this opportunity.

The shortstop worked out at Illinois Central College where he used to play. He was drafted out of Iowa in 2017 and began his journey to the big leagues.

“When you’re down there, you get lost. You feel like you are so far away,” McCoy said of his days in class A baseball. “When you get to high A or AA, you are once call away from being up (in the majors).”

Last summer, McCoy was an all-star for the Orioles’ class AA team in Bowie, Maryland. He started the year in high class A and hit .379 at Fredrick.

He finished the year in the prestigious Arizona Fall League with other top prospects. He says he’s learned a lot about what it takes to be a professional baseball player.

He saw friends get their call-ups to the big leagues and it’s made him hungry for his turn.

“Seeing your teammates you played with for lots of games get called up,” McCoy said. “That made it feel like, ‘Be ready to go.’ Bring a nice set of clothes because if you get called, you better be ready to go.”