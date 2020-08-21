Mason McCoy Shines At Sunday Morning League

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Washington native Mason McCoy hoped to be playing baseball in the minor leagues awaiting a september call-up this fall. But with no minor league season this year, the Baltimore Orioles prospect has spent the summer working out at home.

McCoy says one of the best things he did was play in Peoria’s Sunday Morning League with other players trying to stay sharp.

“It was a good time, I got to come out here and get some reps in, with a breat group of guys,” McCoy said. “The league was really young this year because we had a bunch of high school and college guys.”

McCoy helped Miller Lite to the championship of this year’s uber-competitive edition of the Sunday Morning League.

“It was really competitive baseball which was fun. It didn’t surprise me at all because there’s a lot of good talent in this area, old and young. I was pretty excited to be a part of it,” McCoy said. “The ability to have something like this around here and have so many good players. We are loaded with talent around this area. It’s pretty sweet we get to come out here an dcompete against each other.”