PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It continues to be a great summer for Pekin’s Mason Minkel.

It comes after a memorable spring where he led Heartland Community College to its first appearance at nationals. The Hawks finished seventh as a team and Minkel finished fourth individually at nationals.

“I definitely did better than I thought. Making it nationals, I didn’t expect to play that well,” Minkel said. “And to be at the top level and top of the leaderboard, for sure. Words can’t describe how amazing it is to have all the hard work pay off.”

Minkel has been working hard since his days as a standout at Pekin High School. He finished third at the U.S. Amateur qualifier at Weibring Golf Club on Tuesday, making him a first alternate for the championship.

After his big freshman year of junior college golf, he has his sights set on getting a scholarship to a four-year school. That makes this a big year for him.

“I’m trying not to overthink anything. Let everything come to (me),” Minkel said. “Time’s flying for sure. It was a very quick year and now it’s almost August again. It’s crazy.”

Minkel is certainly hitting the ball further than he did in high school. He says he’s added about 15 pounds of muscle in the past year which has added about 20 yards to his golf shots.

“It’s crazy was lifting can do after a while,” said Minkel. “And you come to a course and see a difference between last year and this year now is unbelievable.”

And he hopes there’s more unbelievable golf ahead.