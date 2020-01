PEORIA, Ill. — Single-digit cold outside, baseball inside.

Chillicothe-native Zach McAllister hosted his fourth annual winter youth baseball camp Monday at The Yard. McAllister is coming off shoulder surgery that sidelined him for the entire 2019 baseball season but he wasn’t going to skip his camp.

His camp and fundraising dinner raised $30,000 for Advocates for Access, a local agency that helps people with disabilities. McAllister will report to the LA Dodgers spring training camp next month.