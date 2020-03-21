McAllister Remaining Positive While He Awaits Baseball’s Return

PEORIA, Ill. — Zach McAllister is trying to remain positive.

Because training at home in central Illinois isn’t the same as spring training in Arizona.

“Right now I’m looking at it as another opportunity for me to get stronger, build up arm strength, get healthier, McAllister said. “Hopefully, whenever we do start, I’l be ready to go.”

McAllister, who starred at IVC High School, pitched in three spring games for the LA Dodgers before baseball closed spring training facilities. He missed all of last season rehabbing an injury making this training camp a pivotal one for the 32-year-old pitcher.

But he thinks all that rehab in 2019 has prepared him for the uncertainty of the 2020 season.

“Going through what I did last year probably was one of the best things that could have happened to me to help prepare for this part,” McAllister said.

McAllister, who signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers but was invited to the big league spring gtraining camp, says he’s in regular communication with the Dodgers. He says he doesn’t know when baseball might return but he is confident it will come back.

And he’s confident he’ll be back on a mound pitching.

“For me, I’m excited to get going. Missing something you love so much, you want to get back out there,” said McAllister. “I’m definitely going to be ready to go.”