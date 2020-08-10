McCade Brown Impresses at KCL This Summer

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — One of the top performers at the Kernels Collegiate League this summer has been Normal West product McCade Brown. The Indiana University hurler impressed with the Cornbelters this season with a 0.37 ERA in 19 innings with 44 strikeouts, all while giving up just two total hits.

“The summer is a big time to refine your skills and really get some extra innings in and try to get better in what you need to work on,” Brown said. “I think this was a great opportunity to do that and obviously, just really lucky to get out and play with everybody.”

Professional scouts flocked to the Corn Crib every Friday night to see McCade pitch. The main attraction is his fastball that consistently hits the mid 90’s and tops out at 97, along with a curveball, slider and change-up.

“First in line is just to make sure your arm feels good and healthy and it’s felt that way so far this summer,” Brown said. “We’ve been trying to keep the pitch counts (low) to make sure it stays that way. Just being able to have a healthy arm it helps to be able to throw well and really refine your skills.”

McCade is considered a top-50 prospect for the 2021 MLB Draft by multiple baseball publications. He says he doesn’t look too much into those rankings, but uses them as motivation.

“It makes you feel good to see yourself up there but at the end of the day you just got to appreciate that you are getting that acknowledgement but then also push it to the side and get back right to work,” Brown added.

Brown is poised to play a key role for Indiana in 2021, with hopes of professional baseball right around the corner.