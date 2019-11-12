McCoy Hopes For Big League Assignment in 2020

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — He is glad to give back.

And this spring he hopes the Baltimore Orioles give him a big promotion.

Washington native Mason McCoy hosted a youth baseball clinic Saturday at his Alma mater, Illinois Central College. He’s glad to help the next generation of baseball players in his old neighborhood.

The Orioles promoted the middle infielder from class A to AA this summer and then sent him, along with their top prospects, to the Arizona Fall League in September. McCoy hopes that leads to an invitation to spring training with the big league team in February.