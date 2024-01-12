PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sherrick McManis started his football career in Peoria and will go into the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame in March.

McManis, an 11-year NFL veteran, heads up the GPSHOF class for 2023. Joining the former Chicago Bear in the hall of fame class is former Bradley baseball coach Dewey Kalmer, former Morton state champion wrestler Grant Hoerr and longtime Peoria Journal Star sportswriter Kirk Wessler.

The GPSHOF induction dinner is scheduled for March 23 at 6 p.m. at the Peoria Civic Center ballroom. The event is open to the public, tickets are $55.00 if purchased by March 14, $65.00 after that date.

Tickets can be ordered through GPSHOF ticket manager Susie Stockman by email at susie1026@comcast.net or by phone 309-691-3553.

McManis was a star at Richwoods High School, where he also ran track. After a standout college career at Northwestern, the defensive back was selected by Houston in the 2010 NFL draft.

He played two seasons with the Texans before being traded to the Bears in 2012. He played his final nine seasons in the NFL in Chicago.

Kalmer won 842 games as Bradley’s baseball coach and is the winningest coach in program history. He coached from 1980-2008 and had 56 players drafted by Major League Baseball teams.

Hoerr went 82-0 over his final two years wrestling at Morton High School, winning state titles in 1996 (37-0 at 125 pounds) and 1997 (45-0 at 130 pounds). He then was a three-time qualifier at NCAA wrestling championships for the University of Wisconsin.

Wessler, a Peoria High School and Bradley University grad, began covering sports at the Peoria Journal Star in 1987. He was the sports editor from 1991-2018.

Has received five United State Basketball Writers Association national awards for sportswriting, including Best Column in 1982 and 2016. He received a first place award in column writing in 2013 from the Associated Press Sports Editors and was ranked in the top five nationally for column writing in six other years.